LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teenage boys were killed over the weekend of October 14-15 during two separate shootings that took place in Las Cruces. The Las Cruces Police Department is now seeking information regarding the crimes.

The first shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on Saturday. Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Calle Bella Avenue in northeast Las Cruces, where they located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot.

The boy was taken to MountainView Regional Medical Center, but he died from his injuries. Las Cruces police say that a 15-year-old boy has been identified as the shooter; he has been accused of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The next day, at around 4 p.m. Las Cruces police were called to a shooting at the parking lot of the Little Ceasars Pizza on North Main Street. A 16-year-old boy was shot and died at the hospital from his injuries as well.

According to police, Sunday’s shooting was due to an “altercation between the victim and another party.” Several juveniles have been interviewed, but the police have not charged anyone in the shooting of the 16-year-old.

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shootings to call in a tip to (575) 526-0795.