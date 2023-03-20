HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – According to Hobbs Police, a shootout at a busy park left a teen and another man injured. Police responded to reports of gunshots on Wednesday, Mar. 15, just after 3 p.m. at Hobbs City Park. One teen ended up in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

23-year-old Mike Cantu also went to the hospital. Cantu originally told police he had shot himself by accident. However, police say surveillance cameras show two teens meeting with Cantu at the park and then Cantu shooting at them.

Cantu has been accused of shooting at or from a motor vehicle along with aggravated assault and battery. Both the juveniles have been charged: one with a misdemeanor and the other with a misdemeanor and two felonies.

The names of the teens involved have not been released at this time. Police say there were several children and adults at the park during the shooting but no one was injured.