Two teens facing felony charges following crash on Paseo Del Norte

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two 17-year-old boys are facing charges after a crash that closed a portion of Paseo Del Norte last week. It happened early Friday morning on eastbound Paseo just went of 2nd Street. A 34-year-old driver was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old driver of a second car said he was alone but a teenage passenger was found lying near an embankment after taking off on foot. Not only did witnesses tell deputies the teen was going more than 100 mph before the crash but deputies also found a stolen gun in one of the teens’ backpacks. Both teens are facing multiple felony charges including tampering with evidence.