Two teens charged in North Domingo Baca Park shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teens are facing murder charges. Police say 17-year-old Noah Duran and 18-year-old Jaden Sandoval shot and killed Elijah Mirabal during an attempted robbery.

Police say on Oct. 29, Mirabal thought he was going to North Domingo Baca Park to sell marijuana to a girl. However, when Mirabal and another man showed up to the park, police say Duran and Sandoval tried to rob them.

Police say Mirabal tried to drive off when Duran and Sandoval started shooting at the car. Mirabal was hit by one of the shots and later died. Last week detectives got approval for arrest warrants for both Duran and Sandoval. Duran turned himself into police on Dec. 8 and has been charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery, shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in death, and conspiracy.

Sandoval turned himself into police in Lubbock on Monday. He is charged with open count of murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery, shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in death, and conspiracy.

