ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teens have been charged for a shooting and a stabbing at a northeast Albuquerque park. The Albuquerque Police Department said a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old agreed to meet at Villela Park near San Mateo and Comanche Wednesday night and got into a scuffle over a gun.

One of the teens was shot. The other suffered a stab wound. Both are expected to be okay. Both are being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.