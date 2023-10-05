SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department announced Thursday night that two teens have been arrested following the shooting of another teen in September. Niko Garcia and Ricardo Mendoza, both 15 years old, were arrested following an investigation Thursday. Police say the two were involved in a shooting that sent a 16-year-old male to the hospital.

Police say evidence found through search warrants at two areas in Santa Fe County and evidence from the scene was enough to identify the two teens. Ricardo has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Garcia is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.