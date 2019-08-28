Two teens arrested in connection with death of local veteran

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a Rio Rancho Navy veteran and father.

According to a federal complaint, FBI agents were called to investigate a homicide last week near Tohajilee, about 30-miles west of Albuquerque. They found 32-year-old Angel Gonzales with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Agents say a witness helped identify one of the teens as a member of the Navajo Nation. She says he and another teen tried to rob them, then when Gonzales fought back, one of the teens shot him.

Investigators say one suspect was later identified as a student at West Mesa High School. He has been arrested though his identity has not been released.

Once in custody, the student identified 19-year-old Tristian Cadman as his accomplice. Cadman is facing murder charges but at this point, it’s unclear what charges the other teen is facing.

A funeral will be held for Gonzales on September 2 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family.