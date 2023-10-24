FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department has arrested two teenage suspects they said are connected to a recent murder. Police arrested 18-year-old Bryce Trujillo and 19-year-old Emilio Hillard saying they killed a man on Friday on the west side of Farmington.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Ethan Thompson who died after being transported to the hospital. Officials said the shooting is still under investigation. Trujillo and Hillard are both facing second-degree murder and shooting at or from a car charges.