ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives from the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) have arrested two teens for the murder of 19-year-old Alana Gamboa, who was killed during a drug robbery on July 4. Gamboa was found dead from gunshot wounds inside her car off Kathryn Avenue and Columbia Drive in southeast Albuquerque.

According to homicide detectives, 14-year-old Lorenzo “Lil Benzo” Lovato had arranged to purchase mushrooms and marijuana vaporizer pens from Gamboa. The two had been communicating through social media and had agreed to meet up for the sale. However, witnesses say Lovato had actually set up Gamboa to rob her.

Based on social media conversations, witness information, and surveillance video, detectives were able to piece together what most likely happened the night of Gamboa’s murder. Using that information, homicide detectives arrested Lovato with a warrant on Thursday, August 3. During that arrest, 15-year-old Micalas McClendon Jr. was also detained. APD says McClendon gave inconsistent statements and admitted to shooting Gamboa during the robbery.

Police learned that Lovato was already on supervised probation with the juvenile probation office at the time of his arrest. Through a search of his phone, detectives confirmed that Lovato’s phone was at the scene of the shooting.

Lovato and McClendon have been booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police say they are continuing to investigate the murder.