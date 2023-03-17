ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teenagers are in custody, accused of beating a 13-year-old girl at an Albuquerque park. Albuquerque Police say a 13-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested overnight and booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

So far, it’s unclear what charges the teens may be facing. Police have not released the names of the suspects, as is typical with most criminal cases involving juveniles.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was severely beaten in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 12. APD says investigators learned of the beating on Monday, March 13, when the case was reported to police.

According to police, the 13-year-old victim was staying with a friend at a home in the Northeast Heights. Investigators say the girl and a friend snuck out of the home, leaving with a group of teens to attend a party in the southeast part of the city.

Police say once the two girls arrived at the party, the friends were separated. Investigators say the 13-year-old victim was taken to a park and severely beaten, suffering several injuries.

A homeowner near the park eventually drove the girl back to her friend’s home in the northeast part of the city, according to police. The other teen, who was originally with the victim, was not injured, police say.

Albuquerque Police announced an investigation into the case Thursday evening, saying detectives have seen numerous social media posts and videos tied to the case. Police say they’re continuing to investigate other juveniles roles in the incident.

Police are also said to be working with social media companies to remove the posts about the alleged crime, “which could lead to further violence,” police say. Anyone with knowledge or evidence to call Albuquerque Police at 505-242-COPS.