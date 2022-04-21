ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have issued an arrest warrant for three people in connection to two teen’s deaths at a park. They’re searching for 15-year-old Jayvin Montoya who’s been charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery, conspiracy, and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon. They are also searching for 14-year-old Carlos Gallegos but said specific charges against him are still pending.

Police said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on April 16, at Cahoon Park in Roswell. Gallegos and Montoya are accused of shooting 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz. The two had gone to the park to buy a gun and it is believed Gallegos and Montoya killed them after the gun had been bought and the seller had left the area. They are also accused of robbing the pair.

Jayvin Montoya’s mother, 41-year-old Jessica Lee Montoya was arrested in connection with the case. She is charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her vehicle was allegedly used by her son and Gallegos to get to and from the park where the shootings occurred. She is also accused of helping them move the vehicle to a different location after the shooting.