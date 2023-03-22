ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 13-year-old and 14-year-old will remain in custody while facing numerous charges tied to an attack on another teenager in Albuquerque. That’s according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, which also says there’s now a warrant for a third juvenile suspect in the case.

The two teens are accused of beating a 13-year-old girl at a southeast Albuquerque park in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 12. Albuquerque Police says the victim was attacked after sneaking out of a friend’s northeast home to go to a house party.

Investigators believe after the victim spent some time at the party, the 13-year-old was eventually separated from her friend and taken to Jack & Jill Park near San Pedro & Zuni. Police say the teen was “severely beaten” at the park, suffering several injuries as a result of the attack.

The two teenagers who’ve been arrested in the case are each facing four charges, including kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. The accused teens will remain in custody at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

However, prosecutors are warning that the suspects in the case could eventually be placed under house arrest with a requirement to wear a GPS monitor. That decision would ultimately be made by the judge overseeing the case.

The DA’s Office says there’s also an arrest warrant out of a 12-year-old who is accused of having involvement in the beating. Investigators are looking to identify other individuals who may have been involved.

Anyone with knowledge or evidence connected to the case is asked to call Albuquerque Police at 505-242-COPS. People are also encouraged to submit evidence in the case at this link.