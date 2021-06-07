Two shootings under investigation in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating two shootings Monday night in southeast Albuquerque. Police say they responded to a crash near Zuni and San Pedro where a child was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

While investigating the crash, APD says there was a shooting in a nearby neighborhood. They say one person was rushed to the hospital where they died.

Police also responded to a separate shooting near Girard and Gibson where they found one person dead on scene. What led to these shootings and number of suspects involved are unknown. These are developing stories and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.