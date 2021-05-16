Two shootings reported in Portales Friday night

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Portales police responded to two shootings Friday night. Officers arrived to the 600 block of West 17th Lane where 38-year-old Quintasha Harris was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Harris was then transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries. Officials say the incident was domestic-related and a person of interest is being interviewed.

Just 20 minutes after that shooting was reported, Eastern New Mexico University Police were called to a shooting near the San Juan Village Apartments. No other information has been released and police say the two incidents are unrelated.

