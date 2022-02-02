ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Navajo Nation men were sentenced on January 28 for their part in a 2019 robbery in Vanderwagon, NM. Julian Silversmith, 44, of Jones Ranch was sentenced to nine years in prison for one count of interference with interstate commerce by robbery and violence and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in Indian Country. Aurelius Eddie, 20, of Vanderwagon was sentenced to 12 years for one count of interference with interstate commerce by robbery and violence, one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country. The crimes were committed on the Navajo Nation.

According to court documents, on April 18, 2019, Silversmith drove co-defendants Eddie and Kevin Marquez, 22, of Gallup to a convenience store in Vanderwagon with the intention to rob it. As Eddie and Marquez entered the store, they began waving firearms and Eddie fired a round into the ceiling. They then began stealing alcohol from the store as Marquez kept a gun pointed at the clerk. Court documents say Eddie admitted to firing his gun at two Navajo Police officers.

A Department of Justice press release states Silversmith and Eddie will be under three years of supervised release following their release from prison.

Marquez pleaded guilty on September 26, 2019, to one count of interference with interstate commerce by robbery and violence, one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. On Jan. 27, 2021, Marquez was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release.