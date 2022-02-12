ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County detectives are looking for two men who robbed an Ulta Beauty Store in late January. They say it happened near Coors and Rio Bravo where the two men began taking items from the store.

When someone tried to stop them, one of the men pulled a gun and fled in a red vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is asked to call police.