NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Amber Archuleta and John Sanders, the two people convicted in the murder of Cassandra Lucero in September 2020, have been sentenced. Officials say that Sanders was driving a stolen van from Las Vegas to Ojo Feliz with Archuleta and Lucero as passengers. Sanders told them that Archuleta repeatedly hit Lucero and killed her. That’s when the two burned the body of Lucero and their clothing in a firepit on the property of one of Archuleta’s family members.

Archuleta pled guilty to second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison, the maximum allowed under her plea deal. She will also serve five years of supervised probation.

Sanders pled guilty to second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, the maximum allowed under his plea deal. He will also serve five years of supervised probation.