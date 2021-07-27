Two people charged after woman’s death inside U-Haul

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Lincoln Sheriff Mike Wood/Facebook

TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have now been charged with human smuggling after last week’s death of an immigrant in a U-Haul. Federal court documents state Alexis Lovato was driving and Cristian Mora-Hernandez was the passenger in the U-Haul transporting eight illegal immigrants.

Story continues below

The U-Haul was pulled over by Tularosa police. There, they found one immigrant unresponsive, she was later pronounced dead. The immigrants said they were from Ecuador and Mexico. At this point, no one is charged in relation to the woman’s death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES