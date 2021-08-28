Two nurses plead guilty to stealing patients’ drugs

COLORADO (KRQE) – Two nurses in Colorado have admitted to stealing drugs from their patients in separate incidents while on the job. Katie Muhs, 34, told prosecutors that she stole Fentanyl from the IV bags of ventilated patients in 2019.
Muhs also told prosecutors that she used another nurse’s login credentials to take a bag of fentanyl from an automated control machine. Muhs will serve three months of probation.
Meanwhile, 44-year-old Alicia Nickel-Tangeman told patients she was conducting a study on the effectiveness of patient-controlled medical pumps to relieve pain. Prosecutors say she would then remove a portion of hydromorphine from a syringe and did so on at least four occasions.
They say she then gave them a fake email claiming that a friend had asked her to participate in the fake study. Nickel-Tangeman pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October.