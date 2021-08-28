Two nurses plead guilty to stealing patients’ drugs

Muhs also told prosecutors that she used another nurse’s login credentials to take a bag of fentanyl from an automated control machine. Muhs will serve three months of probation.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Alicia Nickel-Tangeman told patients she was conducting a study on the effectiveness of patient-controlled medical pumps to relieve pain. Prosecutors say she would then remove a portion of hydromorphine from a syringe and did so on at least four occasions.

They say she then gave them a fake email claiming that a friend had asked her to participate in the fake study. Nickel-Tangeman pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October.