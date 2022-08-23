NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena.

The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members and at least one foster child. New Mexico State Police investigators say they uncovered videos of the children being beaten and chained to their beds. The children reported they were chained to keep them from taking food from the kitchen when they were hungry. NMSP says they found filthy conditions in the home, including no running water, a toilet backed up with human waste and bedrooms smelling of urine. Kushman and Sena were arrested Monday.