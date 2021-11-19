Two names added to Metro 15 list

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the Albuquerque Police Department updated their Metro 15 list of repeat offenders to be on the look out for. Asa Webb, 30, and 26-year-old Lamar Watts have been added.

According to a press release, Webb is a parole absconder and currently under supervision for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Watts is currently under supervision for trafficking a controlled substance with a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as being a probation and parole absconder.

Anyone with information related to their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online anonymously.

