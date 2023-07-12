ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Martinez and Danielle Ortiz, the two mothers involved in a crash that ended with each one losing a child, pleaded guilty to multiple charges Wednesday. Police say Martinez sped around the Big-I flyover, went airborne, and crashed into a concrete barrier in late March 2021.

Ortiz told police on the scene that it started with alcohol. Facebook Live videos taken just hours before the crash show Martinez and Ortiz appearing to drink alcohol in the car with a car seat in the back. Police say Martinez was in and out of it and was unresponsive that night. According to the state, Ortiz asked Martinez to drive her home after the two had supposedly been drinking.

Four children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which authorities say was traveling more than 80 mph when it hit the concrete barrier, killing two of the children and causing injuries to the other two. In separate hearings, both women pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.