ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says 15-year-old Ty Gallegos and 16-year-old Estevan Gallegos have turned themselves in in connection to the shooting death of Kayla Montaño. 5 teens in total have been charged in Montaño’s death. Police say three of the five teens allegedly fired 30 rounds at an SUV where Montano was a passenger.

Police say it was a case of mistaken identity and that the teens thought the car was connected to the people who allegedly robbed them during a drug deal.

Two of the teens turned themselves in last month. Police are still searching for 16-year-old Adam C. Sedillo.