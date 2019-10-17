ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque teens Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef were tortured and shot before being dumped on the Rio Rancho mesa last December. Last week one teen was charged with their murders, Thursday two more men were charged.

The grand jury met Thursday and returned indictments against Stephen Goldman Jr., Jimmie Dunbar Atkins were officially charged in the murders.

Goldman Jr., Dunbar Atkins and Julio Almentero were charged with two counts of murder, kidnapping conspiracy, armed robbery and tampering with evidence. Court records show Stephen Goldman Sr. was indicted on two counts of tampering with evidence and once count of conspiracy. He’s accused of burning the car used to dump the bodies and disposing of the guns that were used.

Collin Romero, 15, and Ahmed Lateef ,14, were kidnaped from a home in the northeast heights last December from a drug and gun deal gone bad. They were tortured and shot before being murdered.

Part of the crime was recorded on Snapchat and shared in the community. Investigators have not revealed what role each of the suspects played in the murders.

Anthony Aragon was charged in Sandoval County last year for tampering with evidence. He currently is in a Las Vegas, Nevada jail on charges in that state.