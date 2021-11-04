Two more suspects arrested for Alvarado Square shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two more suspects involved in the shooting of the county’s downtown headquarters. There was a SWAT situation Thursday evening near Comanche and Carlisle where BCSO says those arrests were made.

The sheriff’s office has not released their identities and there were numerous people in handcuffs. So far, the only suspect who has been named in last month’s shooting at Alvarado Square is Noah Tapia. Surveillance video from the parking garage across the street shows multiple people firing shots at the building.