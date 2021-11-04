Two more suspects arrested for Alvarado Square shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two more suspects involved in the shooting of the county’s downtown headquarters. There was a SWAT situation Thursday evening near Comanche and Carlisle where BCSO says those arrests were made.
Related coverage
- Suspect in Alvarado Square shooting released from custody pending trial
- Prosecutors seek pretrial detention for suspect in Alvarado Square vandalism
- Suspect charged in vandalism of Alvarado Square building
- APD investigates video showing shots fired from car window
- Alvarado Square to remain closed through Friday after gunshot vandalism
- Gunshot vandalism keeps Bernalillo County building closed Tuesday
- Bernalillo County temporarily closes downtown headquarters after gunshot vandalism
The sheriff’s office has not released their identities and there were numerous people in handcuffs. So far, the only suspect who has been named in last month’s shooting at Alvarado Square is Noah Tapia. Surveillance video from the parking garage across the street shows multiple people firing shots at the building.