Two men wanted for stealing $600 worth of alcohol

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is asking for your help identifying two young men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol from a local Walmart.

Police say the two suspects broke into the Walmart Neighborhood Market near Montgomery and Juan Tabo on September 15. The pair were caught on camera taking more than $600 worth of alcohol before taking off in a white, late model sedan.

The vehicle is said to have been driven by an unidentified female.

If you know anything, call 505- 843-STOP. You can also make anonymous tips online at P3tips.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

