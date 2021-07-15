Two men wanted for bank robbery in NE Albuquerque

Two men wanted for bank robbery in NE Albuquerque | Image courtesy FBI Albuquerque Division

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for two men who robbed an Albuquerque bank Thursday afternoon. It happened at the BBVA Bank on Candelaria near Carlisle around 5 p.m. FBI officials say the suspects threatened to harm a teller unless the teller gave them money.

One of the men wore an NRA hat and a black scarf over his face, sunglasses, a light-blue long-sleeve shirt, a brown T-shirt, red gloves, blue jeans, and dark shoes. The other man wore a dark denim jacket, sunglasses, a dark, skull bandana over his face, dark gloves, blue jeans, and black shoes. FBI officials say both suspects were described as Hispanic males in their late 20s to mid-30s, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the FBI at 505-889-1300.

