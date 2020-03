FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men have been charged for the murder of a Farmington man, whose body was found in Arizona.

Craig Cavanaugh was last seen alive on July 4, 2019, when he left home for a job in Arizona, but never showed up. It was not until late August that his body turned up in the woods of Coconino County, Arizona.

Two men are now charged with his murder, Shawn Eckard and Jason Eric Johnson. Both men are already in jail on unrelated charges.

