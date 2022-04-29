LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The two men behind a privately funded border wall pled guilty to defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors. Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato are responsible for the online crowdfunding campaign, We Build the Wall, which raised more than $25,000,000. They built portions of the border wall, including in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the men said they would not take a penny in salary or compensation. However, Kolfage and Badolato, among others, received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds. They said to conceal the payment, Kolfage, in part, used fake invoices. He alone received more than $350,000.

Both men pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. That carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars. Kolfage also pled guilty to tax and wire fraud charges. Both men are set to be sentenced in September.