BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night. Officers arrived to the area of 1st St. and Mirabel Ave., responding to a shots fired call.

They say initial reports were that a man had been shot during a confrontation with two other people who called the police. When police arrived, they located 47-year-old Mauro Pillado in the driver’s seat of a white sedan. The driver’s side door was open.

William Rogers, 21, and Charles Rogers, 19, were on scene and immediately detained.

Pillado was unresponsive and life-saving measures were given but were unsuccessful. Both William and Charles have been charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. They have both been booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.