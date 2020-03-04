Two men arrested for murder of teen in northwest Albuquerque

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque men have been arrested for the murder of a teen in 2019. Four people were shot during an attempted gun purchase near Ladera and Unser in September.

Noah Tafoya, 17, died. Albuquerque police have now arrested 21-year-olds Everton McNab and Matthew Wood.

McNab appeared in metropolitan court Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking that McNab stay locked up until trial.

Police say McNab was involved in another shooting during a road rage incident in February of 2020. He also faces charges in that case.

Wood is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞