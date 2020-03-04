Two men arrested for murder of teen in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque men have been arrested for the murder of a teen in 2019. Four people were shot during an attempted gun purchase near Ladera and Unser in September.

Noah Tafoya, 17, died. Albuquerque police have now arrested 21-year-olds Everton McNab and Matthew Wood.

McNab appeared in metropolitan court Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking that McNab stay locked up until trial.

Police say McNab was involved in another shooting during a road rage incident in February of 2020. He also faces charges in that case.

Wood is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.