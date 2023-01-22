CATRON COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –Two men accused of burglarizing a Datil shop are now in custody. Authorities believe the duo stole thousands in cash and items from the business.

Clayton Martin was arrested Friday by Catron County Sheriff’s deputies. They said he had been on the run for a month.

According to court documents, Martin and Kyle Bien are accused of stealing roughly $13,000 worth of cash, jewelry, and cigarettes from the Eagle Guest Ranch Store on December 13 or 14. Bien was arrested shortly after the burglary.

Both are charged with burglary, larceny, and conspiracy.