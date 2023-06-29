LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men involved in a house party-turned-shooting in Las Cruces have been handed sentences by a federal court. After exchanging about 39 shots, and injuring a neighbor, 42-year-old Ruben Martha and 52-year-old Pablo Vargas are now facing prison time.

The shootout happened in April 2021. Vargas was at a party at his parents’ home on Nevada Street in Las Cruces. An argument broke out between Vargas and Martha who was driving by, returning to a nearby home. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a few objects were thrown back and forth and before long, the guns came out.

During the shooting, a neighbor was struck in the head by a bullet. Martha was also struck in the chest. Both recovered from their injuries.

Neither Vargas nor Martha was legally allowed to possess firearms. They are both previously convicted felons, according to the DOJ.

Officials say both have been sentenced in federal court. Martha received a sentence of 21 months in prison and Vargas received 60 months.