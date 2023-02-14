LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Las Cruses men have been charged with federal firearms violations following the killing of a woman on Jan. 30. According to Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, David Aguilar, 26, and Margarito Serena, 29, have both been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Jan. 30 Las Cruces Police Officers responded to a Las Cruces apartment after a neighbor reported hearing an argument and a gunshot. According to a news release, when they arrived on the scene they found that the victim had died. The neighbor told officers that when they went to check on the apartment where the argument had occurred Aguilar opened the door holding a black 12-gauge shotgun. Although Aguilar initially claimed that the woman had shot herself, the neighbor later witnessed Auilar and Serena fleeing the scene.

After being apprehended by the police officers, Serena and Aguilar both admitted to handling the shotgun. According to Uballez, Aguilar was convicted of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery in 2016. In 2013, Serna was convicted of possession of an unregistered firearm. These previous charges revoked both men’s privileges to possess firearms and ammunition.

Uballez reports that “both men will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing schedule for this week.” If they are convicted, Aguilar and Serena face up to 15 years in prison.