ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the southeast part of town. Officials say police responded to the 100 block of Tennessee SE and found two people who had been shot.

The victims were sent to the hospital. This story is developing. What led up to the shooting and the number of people involved are unknown at this time. KRQE will provide updates as they become available.