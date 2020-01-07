1  of  2
Two injured in Santa Fe shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating after two individuals sustained gunshot wounds on Monday.

SFPD reports that officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on Monday, January 6 around 8:30 p.m. after a call that an adult male suffered a gunshot wound. Police say after further investigation, a second adult male at Alto Street was found to have a gunshot wound.

Both males are hospitalized as authorities continue their investigation. SFPD say that at this time, the incident is believed to have started as a verbal altercation at an address located in the 1800 block of Paseo de Enriquez and escalated to gunshots being fired between the two individuals.

Authorities have not identified the two men involved. This is an active investigation.

