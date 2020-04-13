One dead, one injured in NMSP officer-involved shooting

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) -A man is dead following a New Mexico State Police officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas on Sunday.

NMSP responded to the intersection of Tavalopa Road and Entrada Aragon around 5:46 p.m to assist the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office with scene security and to locate an unidentified female in the area. Police report during that time, officers noticed a dark grey car driving erratically and at high speeds near the area.

State Police say an officer tried to stop the car but it took off, starting a chase. Authorities report the car stopped at Entrada Aragon and at some point following the pursuit, the NMSP officer deployed his taser and fired his firearm towards two male suspects.

Both suspects were struck by the gunfire. One male died at the scene and the other was transported to UNMH.

No officers were injured during the incident. NMSP has not identified the officer or either of the subjects at this time.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating the incident which remains ongoing. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

