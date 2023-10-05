ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two individuals have been arrested following reported threats at West Mesa High School. According to West Mesa’s website, the school went into a brief shelter-in-place at around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday morning, October 5, due to “reported threats on campus.”

Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) says police responded to the school, investigated the situation, and arrested two individuals. The district and the school are set to host a news conference regarding this morning’s events at 12:30 p.m. This is a developing story; KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.