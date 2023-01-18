HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it investigates two structure fires. The first was on January 6 at a vacant building on South Starling Drive.

The other happened three days later on South Eighth Street. No one was inside at the time but the fire marshal says squatters may have stayed there. If anyone knows anything related to these fires, they are asked to call the marshal’s office or Lea County Crime Stoppers.