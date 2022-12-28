ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nail salon takes matters into its own hands after two young girls try to leave without paying. A now viral TikTok video shows the moment when the salon staff stops the two girls and clips off their new manicure.

The manager at Nini’s Nail Salon says she’s angry anyone would even try to do this. “They came in as walk-ins and they asked, ‘hey how much would this be?’ And we immediately started service on them; they wanted the full service. They wanted the full pedicure with the gel, they wanted the long nails,” says manager Courtney Huynh.

Huynh says the staff spent more than two-and-a-half hours doing pedicures and manicures for the two young ladies. During the service, an employee says she recognized the girls from other salons that experienced people running off after services. The staff decided to finish the service but stayed on high alert.

Just as they expected, the girls tried to take off after their nails were done, but they didn’t get far. “I stopped her friend here and the other one, she pushed me and then I locked the door,” says nail tech Thany Sous.

Courtney confronted the girl trapped inside, who she says threatened her with violence. The encounter was captured in a now-viral TikTok video with more than a million views. Courtney says the girl then offered to pay $90 for the services, which would normally cost more than $230.

“I don’t want her money, I don’t want anything like that. I want her to come and I want her to apologize. I want her mother to scold her. And I want her to be held accountable for her actions and stop stealing,” says Huynh.

Courtney agreed to take the $90, but not before giving justice of her own – clipping off the freshly done manicures.

“I still clipped them short, I filed them nicely so she wouldn’t have to leave busted and ugly, I didn’t hurt her,” says Huynh.

Even though a staff member said she recognized the girls from other instances of stealing from nail salons, it’s unclear if they’ve ever done this before. The salon says they have surveillance video of the entire incident and plan to press charges.