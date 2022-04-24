ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are behind bars after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car. On Friday afternoon, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies got a call about two men passed out in a car in a north valley neighborhood.

Deputies confirmed the car was stolen and when police responded, the two men in the car – Antonio Barrera and Michael Gurule – took off. “Sheriff’s Department K-9. Dog will be sent to bite you. Get on the ground, get on the ground now,” said a deputy on the lapel video.

Air support was able to help deputies following the car. Barrera and Gurule dumped the car at the Presbyterian parking structure and ran off. Deputies and the K9 Unit were able to arrest the two.

Barrera is facing charges of having a stolen car, fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving, and tampering with evidence.