Two federal suspects wanted in Albuquerque arrested in Irving, Texas

IRVING, TX (KRQE)- Two people considered to be some of Albuquerque’s most dangerous criminals are waiting to be extradited back to New Mexico. Police in Texas were helping U.S. marshals track down 27-year-old Shanise Lopez and 25-year-old Nasser Al-Hamlen.

The pair was wanted as part of a federal operation. The team found them at an apartment complex parking lot.

Officers say the pair took off, ramming squad cars and leading police on a wild chase. Police were eventually able to pin the car between two cruisers.

“These are not the normal type of individuals that are running from the police, these are very dangerous individuals that are willing to do whatever they can do to get away,” said Officer Robert Reeves with the Irving Police Department.

Both were wanted on federal probation violations. Lopez was wanted for drug smuggling and Al-Hamlen for robbery.