ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the scene of a fire where two people were found dead. The fire took place at a home on Pitt Street in northeast Albuquerque near Candelaria and Eubank.

The police department says, “Due to suspicious circumstances discovered in the aftermath of the fire, homicide detectives were called out to begin an investigation.”

No further information has been released regarding the fire or the individuals involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.