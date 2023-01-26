SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old in Santa Fe County.

Deputies were sent to County Road 56 Tuesday and found Eduardo Preciado Luevano, 17, dead in a car that was still running. Luevano was shot multiple times.

Through their investigation, deputies said 19-year-old Giovanny Saldivar,19, and Edgar Robles Escudero, 23, lured Luevano out to the road before Escudero shot him with an AK-47.

Deputies pointed out Luevano’s safe was missing from his bedroom but didn’t say if that was connected to the murder.