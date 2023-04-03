ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were arrested Sunday for allegedly attacking a friend’s neighbor. Jynell Bahe and David Jackson are charged with aggravated assault.

According to a criminal complaint, APD received a call around two in the afternoon that a woman, later identified as Bahe, was attacked with a hammer during an altercation at an apartment complex on Palomas Drive. The neighbor told police that Bahe and Jackson came up to his apartment from his downstairs neighbor’s place and broke into his home.

The pair allegedly attacked him. When one dropped a hammer, the neighbor picked it up and defended himself until the two left his apartment. Jackson refused to talk with police.

Bahe told them the neighbor came down to their friend’s apartment and attacked them. But her story didn’t line up with other witnesses at the scene. Both were treated for their injuries and taken into custody.