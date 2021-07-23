Two charged for series of armed robberies across metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a duo accused of an armed robbery spree in the metro. Alexis Abeyta and Adrian Aragon are charged with eight store robberies between January and April of this year.

According to police, they targeted a South Valley Circle K at least four times and a South Valley Walgreens twice. Police say they also held up a Speedway on Coors and I-40. This is not the first time Abeyta and Aragon have been accused of targeting local businesses. They were among four people charged in 2016 for a series of thefts from the Latitudes convenience store in Rio Rancho but their charges were later dropped.

The state is now pushing to keep them behind bars until trial. No other information was provided.