ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Atrisco Heritage Academy High School students have been charged for having guns on school property. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the two 16-year-olds were taken into custody on September 8 after authorities found guns in their vehicles.

A sheriff’s office school support deputy was alerted by an Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) police officer that two students had “heightened agitation” following an altercation that they were not directly involved in. Due to the APS officer’s past experiences with the two students, the officer decided to investigate their behavior further.

The APS officer and BCSO school support deputy both questioned the students; in the presence of their guardians, the juveniles admitted to having firearms in their cars – which were parked on school premises.

The BCSO Violent Crimes Unit responded by obtaining and executing search warrants for both students’ cars. In one of the cars, a handgun was found under the driver’s seat, along with one magazine and three rounds of ammunition. In the second car, an AR-15 style short barrel rifle was found behind the back left passenger seat, along with a magazine and two different types of ammunition.

Both students have been charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises. The BCSO says, “We are grateful for the ongoing cooperation and vigilant efforts of the Albuquerque Public School Police and our community.” The names of the two juveniles involved have not been released.