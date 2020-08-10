Two Artesia men facing charges for holding mass gathering

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico men are facing charges after allegedly breaking the Public Health Order’s rule on mass gatherings.

According to court documents, Artesia police found nearly 30 men car racing in the parking lot of Harvest Fellowship Church in June. After being told to leave, police found an even larger gathering next to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where closer to 200 people were racing again.

Investigators say 19-year-old Isiah Farmer used social media to promote the gatherings while 22-year-old Zachariah Mathews took responsibility for organizing the events. Both men were arrested late last month and charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly.

