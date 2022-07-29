LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two men in Valencia County Wednesday after a foot and vehicle pursuit. An officer spotted a vehicle and suspect on Mountain View Road matching descriptions believed to be connected to a recent homicide.

A state police press release states the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Alonso Bojorquez, fled on foot and the officer followed. That’s when a second person, 36-year-old Manuel Saenz, fled the scene driving a white Ford F250. Bojorquez then jumped into the passenger seat.

NMSP followed the truck and the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Los Lunas Police Department, joined the chase. According to the release, the chase ended when Saenz crashed into a fence along NM 47 in Los Lunas.

Officials say Bojorquez was immediately apprehended but Saenz made a run for it. Saenz would be found hiding in a chicken coop soon after and arrested. Police discovered that the F250 had been reported stolen.

Neither Bojorquez nor Saenz were connected to the original homicide case but were both booked on outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Saenz faces new charges relating to Wednesday’s incident including, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing of a law officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men were booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.