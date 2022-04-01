ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested an 18-year-old and a juvenile Thursday for attacking Fuddruckers employees and shooting out a window of an SUV at Coronado Mall. Police say Michael Anthony Ross, 18, and a juvenile were arrested and both are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the Fuddruckers at Coronado Mall. An employee told police that a group of about six juveniles came into the restaurant and asked for change. The employee told them that was against company policy and that’s when the employee said the group began yelling inside the restaurant.

The complaint states the employee says he escorted the group outside and they proceeded to attack him. During the fight, two males involved in the fight pulled out guns, pointed them at the employee, and attacked the employee with them. At one point, another employee tried to break up the fight and was also attacked.

According to an APD press release, the group of juveniles headed south towards Kohl’s and shot out the back window of a white SUV. No injuries were reported from people inside the vehicle.

Five of the six would later be detained in the parking lot of the Target at 2120 Louisiana Blvd. Officers at Target told police they saw two of the suspects run through the parking lot and throw something at a car. The complaint says when the officers went to the area of the parking lot, they found a silver gun.

Ross and one of the juveniles were identified as the two that pointed the guns at the employee. Three other individuals involved were summoned for battery.